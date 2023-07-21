Name of Coco Lee's husband missing from late star's Hong Kong obituary

We don't know what transpired between the late Coco Lee and her estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz, but it seems the family of the veteran Chinese-American singer is not acknowledging him as family on paper.

In Coco's obituary published in Hong Kong newspapers today (July 21), it is written: "Coco Lee died at Hong Kong's Queen Mary Hospital on July 5 at the age of 48, and will be moved to Hong Kong Funeral Home for her wake.

"The wake will be held at the Grand Hall on level one, from July 31, 4pm, to Aug 1, 10.30am, after which will be the funeral proceedings.

"The wake is only open to fans on July 31, 6pm to 10pm, after which it will be strictly a private wake."

Beside the announcement are the names of Coco's sisters, Carol and Nancy, and Carol's husband. Rockowitz's name is missing.

In Chinese custom, obituaries are typically published by the spouse, whose name is listed in the section of living family members.

[[nid:637949]]

Coco's mother's name is also not listed, presumably because of cultural or religious reasons, as in Chinese culture, it is a taboo for parents to attend the wake of their children.

It is not known if Rockowitz or Coco's stepdaughters, Rachel and Sarah, will be attending the funeral.

On the night of July 5, Coco's sister Nancy announced that the superstar had died aged 48.

According to Hong Kong news reports, on July 2, Coco came out of the bathroom with blood dripping from her left wrist and was taken to hospital. She remained unconscious and despite medical interventions, died three days later.

Even though it was reportedly suspected to be a suicide, latest reports revealed that it may not be so.

[[nid:638398]]

According to a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headline, Coco was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer last year. She had undergone surgery to remove the tumour and did not receive chemotherapy afterwards.

On July 6, one day after Coco's death, Rockowitz, Rachel and Sarah, published an obituary which included the names of Nancy and Carol, writing: "Coco was a beautiful person inside and out, warm and kind. She was an accomplished singer-songwriter, a talented performer, a caring mentor to the younger generation, a beloved wife, a well-loved friend and a dear family member."

In 2011, Coco and Rockowitz got married in a high-profile glitzy two-day wedding after an eight-year relationship. At the point of Coco's death, media reports said that the couple had been separated for more than two years and were due to sign the divorce papers later in July.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

ALSO READ: A Hong Kong superstar dies every 10 years, claim netizens, prompting others to rubbish the theory

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.