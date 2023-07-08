A Hong Kong superstar dies every 10 years, claim netizens, prompting others to rubbish the theory

After news of Coco Lee's death broke on July 5, some people took to the internet to share their observation of an unusual pattern among the deaths of some Hong Kong superstars.

From 1973 to 2023, one has died every 10 years, many before hitting the age of 50.

Bruce Lee in 1973

In 1973, kung fu legend Bruce Lee died at the age of 32. After having a headache and taking the painkiller Equagesic, he took a nap but didn't wake up after that. His death was assessed to be due to cerebral edema, an allergic reaction to the medicine. In the next few decades, doctors identified risk factors contributing to his death, including heat stroke, insufficient sodium in his blood, excessive water intake and alcohol consumption, and overuse of multiple drugs.

The legendary actor was remembered to be one of most iconic kung fu actors. His most famous films are The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972) and The Way of the Dragon (1972) and Enter the Dragon (1973).

Alexander Fu Sheng in 1983

In 1983, kung fu actor Alexander Fu Sheng died at the age of 28 in an automobile accident on his way home. His car swerved and crashed into a concrete wall, and he could not be revived in hospital.

He is well-known for his roles in Heroes Two (1974) and its sequels Men From The Monastery (1974), Shaolin Temple (1976), The Shaolin Avengers (1976), Five Shaolin Masters (1974) and Disciples of Shaolin (1975).

Wong Ka Kui and Danny Chan in 1993

Singer-songwriter Wong Ka Kui from the popular band Beyond died in 1993 at the age of 31. In June that year, he appeared on a Tokyo Fuji Television game show If Uchannan-chan is Going to Do It, We Have to Do It, and fell from a platform 2.7m above ground due to slippery floor.

He landed on his head and fell into a coma, and was pronounced dead six days later.

Beyond won awards in Jade Solid Gold Best 10 Music Awards Presentation in 1988, 1989 and 1990. Their song Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, written by Ka Kui, is one of Beyond's signature songs and an anthem of Cantonese rock music. It also won Best Original Song in Hong Kong in 1992.

In 1993, beloved singer-actor Danny Chan died from brain damage caused by alcohol mixed with medicine. He was found unconscious in May 1992 and admitted to hospital. He remained in a coma for 17 months, dying in October 1993 at the age of 35.

Throughout his career, he released 25 albums, held numerous concerts over the decade from 1982 to 1991, and many of his songs remain popular classics to this day, including Waiting, Life Expectation, Ripples, Loving You Alone and Cherish Tonight.

Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui in 2003

Illustrious singer-actors Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui both died in 2003, aged 46 and 40 respectively.

Leslie died by suicide, jumping from the 24th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hong Kong in April that year, leaving a suicide note stating he had been suffering from severe clinical depression.

He released countless albums from 1977 to 2003, and a few more posthumously. He acted in numerous films, and was nominated seven times for Best Actor at the Hong Kong film awards, and won once for Days of Being Wild. He was also nominated five times for Golden Horse Awards.

Anita announced that she had cervical cancer in September 2003, and died of respiratory complications leading to lung failure in December that year.

The songstress released multiple albums from 1982 to 2002, also acting in a large repertoire of films from 1983 to 2003. She won Best Supporting Actress twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards, first for her role in Behind the Yellow Line (1984) alongside Leslie, then for her role in Eighteen Springs (1997).

Lau Kar-leung and Sita Chan in 2013

Actor and martial artist Lau Kar-leung died at the age of 78 in June 2013 after battling leukaemia for months.

His most famous works were The 36th Chamber of Shaolin featuring Gordon Liu as well as Drunken Master II featuring Jackie Chan. For his work in Drunken Master II, he won Best Martial Arts Direction in Golden Horse Awards in 1994, Best Action Choreography at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 1995, and the film won Best Film at Fantasia Film Festival in 1997. Kar-leung won Best Action Choreography at the Golden Horse Awards in 2005 for his work in Seven Swords.

In April 2013, singer Sita Chan died of a car accident at age 26 after losing control of her car.

She was one of few Cantopop performers who released two albums in the same year. Posthumously, a few of her music videos have more than one million views on YouTube. Some of her songs remain karaoke classics to this day, such as Gossip, Let Me Find Love, Crazy Love.

Admittedly, Sita's level of fame at the time of her death couldn't be compared to the rest of the stars mentioned here.

Richard Ng and Coco Lee in 2023

In April this year, Richard Ng died at the age of 83 after suffering health problems for years. In 2021, he had undergone surgery for a cardiac embolism. In 2019 he revealed that he had kidney issues and had to undergo dialysis treatments daily.

Richard was well-known for playing comedic roles in Hong Kong films in the 1980s and 1990s. His career spanned all the way from 1975 to 2020, a total of 45 years.

Pop diva Coco died on July 5 at the age of 48. While it was initially reported that she took her own life, latest reports suggest it might not have been so.

Her showbiz career spanned 30 years, and she released numerous albums and multiple popular classics like Do You Want My Love, Reflection and A Love Before Time. She was also the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, with Do You Want My Love charting number four on Billboard Hot Dance Breakouts in 1999.

Astrological cycle?

Hong Kong astrologer-feng shui master James Lee Shing Chak has an explanation, and the key allegedly lies in the stars.

Lee explained in an interview early this year that due to certain astrological movements, it was predicted that this year, someone who sings and dances well would encounter major problems.

He continued: "It's not easy to sing and dance well. Every 10 years, an artiste, singer or someone with sudden fame will encounter danger or difficulties… Fans should take note of their idols and break the vicious astrological cycle."

Some netizens think it's all gibberish, though.

One user said: "Someone dies every year."

"Nothing to do with years ending with 3," another commented.

