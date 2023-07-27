Coco Lee's funeral: Sister reveals portrait and veteran singer Jenny Tseng among pallbearers

As Coco Lee's sisters prepare her for her final journey, more details on her memorial service and funeral are disclosed.

According to a report by Hong Kong publication On.cc yesterday (July 26), Coco's funeral portrait was chosen by her two sisters Nancy and Carol.

In the photo that was published, which was from Coco's 2013 album Illuminate, she is seen wearing a white top with her signature smile and her hair blowing in the wind.

Nancy and Carol had reportedly chosen the photo because Coco was wearing her favourite colour and showing her trademark sunny smile and they felt that she "looked just like an angel".

In addition, Coco's pallbearers were also revealed: her brother-in-law Billy Ho, television host and Coco's longtime fan Yang Yang, music producer Chien Yao, who was instrumental in building Coco's career, Warner Music senior executive Jonathan Serbin, veteran singer and Coco's mentor Jenny Tseng, and Coco's close friends Lily Pang, Colleen Yu Fung and Grace Lee.

The Hong Kong singer died on July 5 at the age of 48. It was reported earlier that Coco was bleeding profusely from her left wrist as she came out of her bathroom on July 2 and was in a comatose state when she was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for emergency treatment.

Based on Coco's obituary which was published in the Hong Kong newspapers on July 21, her wake will be held at the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Funeral Home from July 31, 4pm to Aug 1, 10.30am, and the funeral proceedings will follow. Fans can visit the wake on July 31, from 6pm to 10pm.

Nancy has also announced on July 24 that Coco's memorial service will be livestreamed on her YouTube channel on July 31 at 4pm. The funeral service will also be available on the same channel on Aug 1 at 9.30am.

Announcing the news in a YouTube Shorts, Nancy said: "I hope that I will not leave out any one of Coco's fans. In this very difficult period, let's accompany Coco on her final journey. Thank you everyone."

