A collaboration with Stephen Chow? Mark Lee says 'nothing is impossible these days'

Senpai finally noticed him.

Mark Lee was the one of the lucky recipients of Stephen Chow's handwritten Chinese New Year chuntiao, but would his "wishes come true" like what it says?

In an interview with AsiaOne on Wednesday (March 8), Mark shared that he had a video call with Stephen recently and took the chance to ask if he would be open to making a Chinese New Year movie together in Singapore one day.

While Stephen did not answer that question, Mark remains hopeful.

"I've been in showbiz for so many years, many things are possible. I was even shortlisted for Golden Horse Awards, so nothing is impossible these days," the 54-year-old told us.

"Even if Stephen can't do it now, he may be able to do it three to five years later. I will never know what will happen in the future, but at least I asked."

While it appears that a collaboration isn't on the horizon, that doesn't mean that Mark can't have some fun with a video edit.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Mark dressed up as a Chinese emperor who was seen "receiving" a scroll from an official played by Stephen in one of his past movies.

Unrolling the scroll to reveal the "May all your wishes come true" message within, Mark asked: "Who wrote this? Why is it written like this?"

Although Stephen was tagged in the social media post, he has yet to comment on the video.

Of course, the chuntiao is so precious to Mark that he has put it somewhere safe to ensure that no harm comes to it.

"Sometimes my kids' friends will come and play at my house when we are not around, so something may happen [to the chuntiao].

"I can't possibly ask Stephen for another one," he told us.

ALSO READ: 'Can't disclose details for now': Jay Chou and Stephen Chow 'in talks' for a collaboration

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.