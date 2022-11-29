Columbia's new Star Wars apparel collection is based on The Clone Wars

The launch of Columbia's newest collection of Star Wars apparel is one of our favourite holiday traditions. In the past years, The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and The Empire Strikes Back were some of the featured designs.

Approaching its eighth year, Columbia is amping it up with a limited-edition outerwear collection inspired by the iconic animated series, The Clone Wars.

Dress up like your favourite characters with an Ahsoka Tano-inspired jacket and hooded parkas that are reminiscent of gears worn by Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the beloved series.

A new set of heavyweight pullover hoodies and ball caps is also featured.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Going at US$414 (S$570), the Ahsoka Tano Jacket is modelled after a snow jacket worn by the invincible Ahsoka Tano during missions to the ice planet Carlac in The Clone Wars series.

The cocoa-coloured coat features two seconded sleeves, two outside zippered pockets, a fur-trimmed hood, and fur-trimmed sleeves and hem.

The jacket, meanwhile, is water-resistant and boasts Columbia's renowned 650 II insulation. The interior of the Omni-Heat Infinity has a thermal reflective lining that is intended to keep you warm in chilly temperatures.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Inspired by the adventures of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker on the ice planet Orto Plutonia, these Republic Parkas (US$500) sport a waterproof-breathable shell, along with 650 II insulation and advanced thermal reflecting lining that exude warmth in frigid conditions.

Fans will also appreciate the small touches, which include internal 'blood chit' labels, and Jedi and Republic insignias.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Wear the pride of the Republic on your sleeve with the cotton-blend Republic Heavyweight Pullover (US$140) that is perfect for everyday wear.

It sports a Jedi crest on the chest, elastic around the cuffs, a kangaroo pocket, a Republic insignia on the sleeve, and a coded Aurebesh message on the back.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Outdoor enthusiasts, look no further than the special-edition Republic Ball Cap (US$40), designed to be worn anywhere, anytime.

It features a breathable mesh, an adjustable snap back for a custom fit, an embroidered Jedi crest on the front, and a woven Jedi crest.

Columbia's newest Star Wars: The Clone Wars apparel collection launches on the Columbia website on Dec 2, 2022, so keep your eyes peeled.

ALSO READ: Celebrate Generation 1 Pokemon with new Puma sneaker collaboration

This article was first published in Geek Culture.