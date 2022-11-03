Celebrate Generation 1 Pokemon with new Puma sneaker collaboration

With the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans of a certain vintage might start yearning for the good old days, when there were only 151 of these adorable creatures to call upon.

Yet, as we take new steps toward the future of Pokemon, there is still much nostalgia to cherish. Thanks to a partnership between Puma and The Pokemon Company, the first generation of Pocket Monsters are getting their time to shine yet again.

Supposedly launching later this month, the Puma X Pokemon Collection will see sneakers that represent each fo the four possible starters. That means Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu will each get their own themed shoes.

New shoes are coming from Pokémon and @PUMA! Featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, their will be both adult and children's sizes. Coming this month, possibly on November 12. More images below👇 pic.twitter.com/Zgb9GFdJch — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) November 1, 2022

Naturally, you already know what colourways to look forward to. The Squirtle Puma sneakers come in shades of blue, the Bulbasaur pair is rocking the green, and anyone who likes Charmander should be happy with the red and orange hues. As for Pikachu, it's a bright yellow that befits the electrifying nature of the lovable mascot.

If you are seeking the shoe silhouettes, Bulbasaur and Pikachu appear on the Puma Rider FV modern classic, Charmander comes via the Slipstream Lo 1987 basketball shoes, and Squirtle goes with the Puma Suedes.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

No pricing has been shared just yet for these Puma and Pokemon sneakers, although more news is to be expected now that they have been shown on social media. It is likely we will see the collection go on sale on or after Nov 12, and both adults and children alike can rock their favourite Generation One looks for all to see.

