Swing into action with Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers based on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It's fair to say that, no matter which version of his costume he's rocking, Spider-Man has a really iconic look. This is most evident in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Miles Morales's Spider-Man oozes streetwear sensibilities.

If you're looking to emulate his style, or at least his kicks, Nike has got you covered. A brand new Air Jordan 1 has been announced to go along with the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This isn't the first time we've had Spider-Man-inspired shoes. Jordan Brand previously released a special edition Air Jordan 1 that's based on the sneakers Miles wears in Into the Spider-Verse.

At the moment, there are no official details on what the Across the Spider-Verse design will look like nor is there pricing or a release date. However, with the film swinging into theatres on June 2, 2023, it's likely more information will be revealed closer to that date.

