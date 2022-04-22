Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delayed to 2023

Sorry folks, but it seems like we'll have to wait a while longer for the return of Miles Morales. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been moved back eight months from its Oct 7, 2022 release to June 2, 2023.

Sony also noted that while "Part One" has been ditched from the film's title it still remains the first dose of a two-part experience. That said, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part Two is set to be released on March 29, 2024.

Sony provided no reason behind its delay, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will now arrive just over a month ahead of Madame Web, the newest addition to Sony's expanding Spiderverse.

A movie focused on the origins of the clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself, Madame Web will land on July 7, 2023. Dakota Johnson plays the titular role.

In addition to the new dates, Sony has also released the synopsis for the highly anticipated animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. The synopsis reads:

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

The cast includes returning stars like Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson, adding in Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac and Marvel newcomer Issa Rae.

ALSO READ: Sony teases us with Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 3 we'll never see

This article was first published in Geek Culture.