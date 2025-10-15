Mark Lee to celebrate 57th birthday with new song My Journey

Local veteran actor Mark Lee will be releasing a new song My Journey tomorrow (Oct 16) in celebration of his 57th birthday.

He announced the news in an Instagram post on Oct 13 with a poster of the single, writing: "It's been almost 30 years since Young Hero.

"This new song My Journey reflects the various experiences of those 30 years, performed by a man searching for happiness for his family."

Mark reportedly released his debut album Young Hero in 2004, featuring Mandarin and Hokkien tracks, and even held two signing events.

Reflecting on his past, Mark told Lianhe Zaobao: "Back then, singing Young Hero felt exhilarating, but if I sing it now, I don't think I could capture that spirit. After so many years, I don't have that impulsiveness anymore. Thus, My Journey has a light rock style."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPvuoSXCVrS/[/embed]

He also released a short snippet of the Hokkien song yesterday on Instagram, captioning: "Let's listen to a short clip first to get a feel for it."

Mark told the Chinese daily the song title's poetic meaning.

He said: "The Chinese character for 'person' has two strokes, but being a human being isn't easy. The characters for ren sheng (Chinese for life) add up to seven strokes, but it's a long lifetime. So, the simplest things are actually the hardest to accomplish."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPy0KnjiQgZ/[/embed]

Mark previously told AsiaOne he would be starring in the upcoming Taiwanese film No Good! Ojisan, alongside local actor Christopher Lim and Taiwanese actor Hsu Hsiao-shun, set to be released in 2026.

On Oct 16, My Journey will be released on Spotify while the music video, filmed in Malaysia, will be released on Mark's Facebook page.

Esther.LAM@asiaone.com