'I'm completely fine': Thai idol Sorn reassures fans after suspicions she's abused by CEO of Singapore-based agency

An influencer's claims of emotional abuse and violence from a talent agency CEO has left netizens concerned about another personality, Thai K-pop idol Sorn.

Malaysian content creator Sabrina Azhar shared her "most traumatic experience of being in the industry" in a TikTok video on Friday (Jan 26). She alleged that a company she had been contracted under "for a little over two years" had been taking a "50 per cent pay cut" from her work, which she was "gaslighted" into believing was the norm.

The 24-year-old also claimed that another "talent in the company", who was having "personal relations" with the already-married CEO, had confided in Sabrina that she was being "verbally and emotionally abused" by him.

Though Sabrina could not recall if she had known that the CEO was married at the time, she was nevertheless appalled at her colleague being mistreated and "crying every night".

Though she did not name the company or man, netizens familiar with Sabrina's work history pointed fingers at Singapore-based Wild Entertainment and its CEO, Leonard Lim.

Sorn is currently contracted under Wild Entertainment and is friends with Leonard, which led to some fans worrying that she was the woman Sabrina was referring to.

In her video, Sabrina added that she and the other woman had once joked in a group chat that they wanted to leave the company, but the CEO had gotten wind of it.

"He got so mad, put us in a room and tried to make us sign a new contract where the new penalty was that we would pay $50,000 per year for five years amounting to a quarter of a million if we breached or tried to leave early," she said.

She called it "honestly the most traumatising night" of her life, as the CEO was "huge" and allegedly "started getting violent" and "slamming stuff before separating us so that we couldn't communicate with each other".

During the "three-hour confrontation", Sabrina claimed that the CEO had tried to "explain" his behaviour towards the other woman, claiming he had to "gaslight her or manipulate her" because she was "volatile" and "suicidal".

"I was honestly so scared that he would hit me so I didn't even try to defend myself," Sabrina also claimed.

She said that she has since left the agency but claimed that the other woman had signed the new contract.

@jpbrinx 0/10 experience never wanna do it again 🥰 also finally able to get this off my chest cuz im not scared anymore 🤪

Sorn, 27, took to social media today to reassure her followers and appeared to deny that she is the woman from Sabrina's story.

"I'm completely fine, I have always been fine, and most importantly I'm happy!" she wrote in a statement posted on X and her Instagram Story. "Please know that I'm an adult and I can make my own judgements and decisions.

"You guys know me… if I wasn't happy with something, I would have said or done something a long time ago."

Nevertheless, she added that she was appreciative of fans' concerns and that they had her "best interests at heart".

Wild Entertainment also shared a statement on their Instagram Story and X, stating "in the strongest terms" that the allegations of emotional and verbal abuse "are unsubstantiated and grossly untrue".

