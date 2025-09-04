Concert promoters hold off Jakarta ticket sales for Jackson Wang and Riize, Super Junior fans worry whether upcoming show will proceed

When civil unrest happens, many aspects of people's lives are affected, from their safety to their rights - as well as concert tickets in the case of Indonesia.

On Sept 2, it was announced that the Jakarta ticket sales for Jackson Wang's upcoming Magicman II world tour, originally scheduled for Sept 4, would be postponed.

Asian entertainment company iMe issued a statement on social media, writing: "This decision has been made with careful consideration of the current situation in Indonesia, in order to ensure everyone's comfort and well-being."

Protests erupted in several Indonesian cities on Aug 25 against lawmakers' allowance hikes, escalating in size and intensity after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle taxi driver on Aug 28. At least 10 people have died.

In response to iMe's announcements on X, many fans of Jackson, who's also part of K-pop boy band Got7, expressed their gratitude.

One netizen wrote: "Thank you Jackson Wang and Team Wang, I really appreciate it."

"Thank you for being mindful, attentive and aware of what's happening globally and politically in Indonesia," said another.

Some netizens took iMe's announcement as an opportunity to mention entertainment company CK Star, who is promoting ticket sales for K-pop boy band Riize's upcoming concert in Jakarta.

Reposting iMe's statement, a netizen wrote: "CK Star, the ticket sales for Riize should be postponed too. The time until the concert is still a long four months away. Please open your eyes to the current state of the country, consider it with your mind and heart."

Another highlighted: "CK Star, if iMe can do this for a concert in October, why can't you? What's the urgency in holding ticket sales this fast?"

CK Star took to social media in the evening of Sept 2 to announce the postponement of ticket sales, with the addition of an updated sale schedule.

The company said: "After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the ticket sales for 2026 Riize Concert Tour Riizing Loud in Jakarta due to the current situation in Indonesia. Thank you for your kind understanding and support."

Fans were pleased by the decision, saying the company "made the right move".

Will the show go on?

However, iMe has yet to address whether Super Junior's Super Show 10 scheduled for Sept 13 in Jakarta will continue.

Fans of the iconic K-pop group took to the comments of the Magicman II ticket postponement posts to express their worries about whether the show would go on.

One fan wrote on X: "So what's up with Super Junior's concert? It's super close now, if you want to postpone, just say so. And if not, say that too - please let us know!"

Another said: "What about Super Junior's concert? Will it be postponed or not? If it is, please announce it as soon as possible. Because I'm from out of town, I need to cancel my plane ticket and hotel booking if the concert is delayed."

"We from Papua have booked plane tickets and hotels, which is not a problem, but we still need clarity because of the current situation - for example, security problems. It is better if you postpone it so we can be more prepared," said an Instagram user.

On Aug 31, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum held his Be With You fan-meet in Jakarta despite some netizens' requests for postponement due to safety concerns.

Two days prior to the event, iMe posted a special token giveaway announcement which signalled that it would carry on.

An Indonesian content creator remarked: "Those who are in Jakarta want to get out to be safer. Those from outside Jakarta want to come and are busy looking for a safe route. Please just reschedule the fan-meet. The stakes are very high - both before, during and after the event."

One Bo-gum fan shared their two cents: "It's better to postpone the fan-meet. I pity fans who are from outside the area and not given permission by their spouses or parents to attend the event...

"Do we want to have fun while our brothers and sisters are fighting on the streets, risking their lives to fight for the rights of people, which include us? ... I'm a fan of Bo-gum, but I'm also an Indonesian citizen."

As of the time of writing, no known incidents were reported to have occurred during Bo-gum's fan-meet.

