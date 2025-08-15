'Don't think about me when you shower': Shy Park Bo-gum banters with fans at Singapore fan-meet

If there is one thing to remember about South Korean actor Park Bo-gum's Singapore fan-meet yesterday (Aug 14) — besides his good looks, many charms and singing prowess — it's the word shower.

AsiaOne attended the event at the Star Theatre, where the 32-year-old began the evening with a cover of the upbeat song Hello by Red Velvet's Joy.

Addressing his fans as his "life-long friends", Bo-gum thanked everyone for coming to see him, even saying "Hot sia!" to everyone's amusement.

He also said, through interpreter April Kim: "This year marks 14 years since my debut [in showbiz], thank you for all your support and love. [After all these years], you guys are still here, being with me. Thank you for being my friend, being with me, which is why I prepared the title of this show to be 'Be With You'."

In the first part of his show named 8/14 platform, Bo-gum brought his fans on a 'train ride' where they could know more about him, his filming experiences and interaction with fans.

He revealed his daily routine in the segment named B-cut Station, where he said he usually wakes up early in the morning and go for a run along Han River, before having breakfast and going for work.

He also shared that he began his day yesterday morning with a swim before going for a run near Marina Bay Sands, where he saw a lot of people jogging.

"I was so thankful, because when my life-long friends recognised me, they respected my boundaries, and I am so touched," Bo-gum said, adding that they only waved and gave him a thumbs-up.

How to smell like Bo-gum?

Kim also asked him about one thing he must do every day and as Bo-gum pondered, a few fans shouted: "Shower!"

Kim asked the fans how they knew that, as Bo-gum jokingly pulled his jacket closer around himself.

"Whenever I end work after a day, I must take a shower. I don't lie down without showering at all," he added.

And this heralded a long conversation about his routine in the bathroom, from where he washes first to his favourite shampoo fragrance ("floral rose or minty").

"Now you know what to add to your Lazada and Shopee carts tonight... Ah rose, mint and now you can smell like Park Bo-gum," Kim quipped.

He also shared his filming experiences playing good-natured husband Yang Gwan-sik in the Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025) and athlete-turn-police officer Yun Dong-ju in the drama Good Boy (2025).

As his topless shower scene in Good Boy came on screen, fans started cheering and Bo-gum covered his eyes shyly.

He was also asked to narrate the scene in English, describing the "magnificent and exquisite lines of his back muscles" and how the lights caught on his body, and Bo-gum only realised the situation as he read the lines given to him.

"Oh I understood, you guys asked me about my shower routine, because of this scene?" he asked.

As everyone continued to tease him about it, he said shyly: "Okay, that's it."

Bo-gum's Celine shower cologne gift

Bo-gum also granted the wishes of four lucky fans — including a seven-year-old girl, who were invited to joined him onstage, as he sang and took selfies with them.

At one point, he even sang our national folk song Singapura, Sunny Island while playing the tune on the piano.

박보검 싱가포르 노래했다~

Park bogum sing singapore song~ pic.twitter.com/YgfIyRX8GV — 슈웬~ (@GSW_love27) August 14, 2025

He also prepared gifts for 12 fans, including autographed personal music albums and drama soundtracks, a five-packet set of his favourite jjajang instant noodles, a box of Jung Kwan Jang red ginseng tonic and one bottle of Celine shower cologne.

Bo-gum is a brand ambassador for the latter two.

As he introduced the cologne, Kim reminded him that it's not just that, it's a "shower" cologne.

Fans broke into laughter again, and Bo-gum quipped: "So when you guys shower, you will think of me."

In the second part of the show, Bo-gum sang his songs, including On My Way, All My Love and Nae Saram (My Person) from his drama Love in the Moonlight (2016) soundtrack.

He also covered songs including Soran's Fine, Cho Yong-pil's Let's Go Travel, MeloMance's Let's Take A Break, Lee Jin-ah's We Are, Doh Kyung-soo's Popcorn and JJ Lin's Xiu Lian Ai Qing (Practice Love).

'Do not think about me when you take a shower'

Three hours with Bo-gum flew past too fast and the fan-meet soon came to the end.

After taking a few photos on stage with everyone, he thanked them again for coming to see him.

"I hope you guys had a really good time and always take care when you go back home today. I hope today will be a good memory in your life and journey. So whenever you are tired, bored, stressed or sad — I don't want you guys to be sad..."

He was interrupted by some fans who shouted: "Showering!"

"Showering? Oh please no, do not think about me when you take a shower. When you are showering, you should just focus on being clean," he laughed.

While Bo-gum said he was told to wrap up his show at 10pm, he remained onstage for another 15 minutes as the crowd was reluctant to see him go.

He went around the edge of the stage to be closer to his fans and waved goodbye to everyone. He did a kneeling bow, always waving till the curtains dropped.

Bo-gum posted a selfie and photos taken at the fan-meet on his X account last night with the caption: "In every season, wherever you are. Be with you."

