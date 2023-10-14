'I had a conversation with the house': Cynthia Koh on feeling the 'energy' in KL property used in new movie Confinement

In March this year, after the cast and crew of Kelvin Tong's new movie Confinement held a lensing ceremony at the house in Kuala Lumpur where they would be filming, local actress Cynthia Koh walked around the two-storey building.

The 49-year-old was trying to "feel" the energy of the place where they would be working on the horror-thriller film for the next few weeks.

Speaking to the media in an interview for the movie yesterday (Oct 13), she said: "I had a conversation with the house. I said, 'I am sorry if we interrupted the space and energy of the house. We are doing a horror show. I know it's not the energy that is very suitable here, but I hope you can support us with our filming and everything will be smooth sailing.'

"And it felt very calm."

Speaking about other beliefs and superstitions that Cynthia and her co-star Rebecca Lim follow, Cynthia also shared: "When I go to a hotel, the first thing I do is knock on the door. That is something that I've always done.

"Once I enter the room, I would say I would stay for how many days, sorry for interrupting and then I will turn on the shower and tap and flush the toilet to let the water run."

"I think my new superstition would be having Cynthia wherever I go," joked Rebecca.

The 37-year-old, who is currently about five months pregnant with her first child, shared that she doesn't go to the renovation site of her new home after she found out she is pregnant.

Rebecca said: "A lot of people told me that pregnant women shouldn't go and see a house under construction or renovation. I don't have to know why, but if people tell me then I just follow."

In the horror-thriller movie Confinement, Cynthia plays Ah Qing, who comes to Singapore from Ipoh to work as a confinement nanny. She moves into artist Wang Siling's (Rebecca) house, which was previously donated to the art council by late artist Mr Yan.

[[nid:652520]]

A stickler to traditional confinement rules, Ah Qing forbids Siling from leaving her home and taking showers, and the latter must only eat what she cooks during the one-month confinement period.

As Siling struggles to maintain her sanity among sinister forces in the house, Ah Qing's secrets also begin to unveil.

When asked if she did any preparation for her role as a confinement nanny, Cynthia said: "Not really, the only thing we did was, Kelvin saw that we probably didn't know how to carry an infant, so he arranged for a baby for us to cradle.

"The infant that we carried in the movie was just about a month old. So Kelvin really found a baby in Singapore for us to carry and get ourselves familiarised, such as to be careful of their neck."

Confinement will be released in Singapore theatres on Oct 19.

In addition, don't miss the exclusive opportunity to interact with Rebecca, Cynthia and director Kelvin Tong, who will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories of the movie at GV Suntec on Oct 19. You can get the tickets here.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Doing Things: 'Healing work is not about earning money', says Cynthia Koh, now a sound therapist

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.