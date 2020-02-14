Coronavirus: Kenny G postpones Singapore concert; US 98 Degrees announces rescheduled date in May

American saxophone player Kenny G is the latest artiste to postpone his Singapore concert, originally scheduled to take place at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on Feb 18, 2020.
PHOTO: Wellmont Theatre
Eddino Abdul Hadi
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - American saxophone player Kenny G is the latest artiste to postpone his Singapore concert, originally scheduled to take place at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on Feb 18.

In a social media post, concert organisers JP Entertainment said "the health and safety of the performers and patrons is our priority".

It adds: "We sincerely apologise to all the fans and we appreciate your understanding and continued support."

Details on the rescheduled date was not available. The post directed ticket holders to ticketing agency Sistic for details on refunds.

American pop group 98°, which was originally scheduled to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 20, announced that they will now perform at the same venue on May 19.

Fans who bought tickets for the earlier date can use them for the rescheduled show.

The quartet - who made their name with hits from the 1990s and early 2000s, including Invisible Man (1997), I Do (Cherish You) (1999) and The Hardest Thing (1999) - also rescheduled their Philippines concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kenny G, known for hits such as Songbird (1987), Forever In Love (1993) and The Moment (1996), last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in late 2018.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

