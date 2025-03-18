Courtney Love permanently relocating to UK over fears about impact of Donald Trump as US president

Courtney Love has announced she is permanently relocating to the UK over fears about the impact of Donald Trump's second term as US president.

The 60-year-old singer has announced said is in the process of applying for British citizenship after living in London since 2019.

She told an audience at the Royal Geographical Society in the UK: "I'm really glad I'm here. It's so great to live here. I'm finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen. I'm applying, man! Can't get rid of me!"

Courtney's remarks were met with applause, according to the Daily Mail, which reported her remarks.

The clapping prompting her to elaborate on her concerns regarding the Republican administration in the States.

Courtney added: "In terms of Trump and particularly this group... it's like emperor-core. Like, (they're) wearing million-dollar watches.

"Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It's frightening now. It's like cyanide now."

The musician, who rose to fame as the frontwoman of the rock group Hole, has long spoken about her affinity for the UK.

Even before her planned move from Los Angeles to London, she suggested she always expected to settle in UK.

Courtney told the Evening Standard in 2017 about her plan to move to London: "I know what neighbourhood I'm going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames.

"I subscribe to this magazine called Country Life, which is just real-estate porn and fox hunting. It's amazing."

Courtney, the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, has a daughter, 32-year-old Frances Bean Cobain, with the tragic rocker before he died.

She joins a growing list of public figures who have reportedly left the US following Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were said to be "very disillusioned" by his rise to power again and decided to leave the country immediately.

Meanwhile, comic Rosie O'Donnell last week revealed she and her 12-year-old non-binary child Clay had relocated to Ireland after Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 White House race.

Rosie told her fans on social media: "When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

