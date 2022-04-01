Crazy Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle returning on Amazon Prime Video

When it comes to game shows, the Japanese are known for their over-the-top challenges with absurd scenarios that require huge leaps in imagination. Nothing embodies that more than Takeshi's Castle, hosted by Takeshi Kitano and first debuted in 1986 and ran till 1990. Since then, numerous versions for many countries have been made, though the original Japanese one remains the gold standard for shows of its ilk.

Despite its age, the variety TV show remains a cultural touchstone for its creativity and humourous presentation. The show involves a group of about 100 contestants clearing physical challenges with the players who managed to clear all the challenges winning the week's prize money.

The show recreates video game-like obstacles such as a slope where big round styrofoam boulders fall in intervals and a labyrinthine maze of identical rooms. Think Squid Game, but benign and more physically strenuous.

Now, it seems like the 75 year old Takeshi Kitano is set to return to his castle with Return of Takeshi's Castle. The show will also be moving to Amazon Prime Video, continuing the series' legacy of ridiculous and funny challenges. While the series, which will debut in 2023, will be available for streaming worldwide, should anyone be unable to access the series, fret not. Full access to the entire Amazon Prime Video catalogue will be within reach by using a VPN service.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.