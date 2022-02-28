K-drama Squid Game wins big at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards

In another huge win for Asia and particularly Korean showbiz, K-drama Squid Game has won big at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards today (Feb 28).

Veteran actor Lee Jung-jae won Male Actor in a Drama Series, while newbie actress Jung Ho-yeon took the Female Actor in a Drama Series award, winning over Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss, Sarak Snook and Reese Witherspoon.

The cast of Squid Game also took home the Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series honour, beating Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Mare of Easttown.



Squid Game was also nominated for Drama Series Ensemble, which went to the HBO series Succession. The hit Netflix drama was the first Korean TV show and first foreign-language series to be nominated for a SAG award.

The Hollywood gala event is currently ongoing at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

Squid Game is a dystopian drama in which debt-ridden people compete in a deadly game for a fortune. Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in November last year that season two is in the works and that Player 456 (played by Jung-jae) will return.

