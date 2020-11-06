Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo expecting first child together

The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news, admitting next year is "looking brighter".

Liv shared a picture of the Crazy Rich Asians actor touching her baby bump, and she posted: "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!"

Several of their famous friends, such as actress Freida Pinto and pro golfer Michelle Wie, were quick to congratulate the couple.

Paul Feig, who directed Henry in Last Christmas, wrote: "Oh my god!!! So happy for you both!"

In September, the 33-year-old actor admitted his wife - whom he married in 2016 before his rise to fame - keeps him grounded.

He said: "It's all about transactions.

"I went into the industry with a strong head on my shoulders and I'm lucky to have a wife who doesn't let me get away with anything.

"We've known each other for a decade and have been dating for almost as long. We've been through the wringer, through the highest and lowest times."

And amid the coronavirus pandemic, Henry was able to put his former career choice as an apprentice hairstylist to good use by helping Liv with her tresses.

He said: "Once in a while, when she's struggling with a blow-dry in the morning, I'll finish off the back for her."