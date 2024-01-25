Creative or cringey? Terence Cao, Dawn Yeoh and Peter Yu sing You Raise Me Up to promote armpit whitening product

He raised a few eyebrows when he hugged women as a marketing tactic on his sales livestreams.

It seems local actor Terence Cao has decided to switch things up this time round.

The 56-year-old appeared in a behind-the-scenes video for skincare brand Alluora earlier this month to promote their Dark Spot Correcting Serum, which is supposed to exfoliate and lighten underarms.

In the video, Terence's Sibay Shiok livestream partners Dawn Yeoh, 37, and Peter Yu, 55, and brand owner Genecia Alluora are seen singing their own rendition of Secret Garden's You Raise Me Up.

The clip starts with the four singing, "I lighten my armpits. You raise me up, my armpits whitening," as they pretend to massage their underarms.

Terence then says to the screen: "So you have to exfoliate every day by singing this song."

"Cannot sing other songs?" asks Peter.

Genecia responds: "Cannot. You can only sing this song… because you have to remember to 'raise me up'".

After some back-and-forth banter, Terence tells viewers that their underarms won't be "fair" if they don't sing the song while using the product.

"Your underarms would be fairer if you sing the song," he jokingly claims.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@alluorastore/video/7319017008023014663?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7262302741665269250[/embed]

In September last year, dating rumours were sparked after Terence hugged Dawn from the back in one of their sales livestreams.

While many viewers congratulated them in the comments, the pair clarified at the end of the stream that it was merely a joke.

Dawn later confirmed again at a press conference for her upcoming movie that she and Terence are "live partners, not life partners".

Not long after, Terence hugged a woman named Joyce in another sales livestream and netizens expressed their distaste.

"Why are you always taking advantage of women?" one netizen lambasted.

