'Creed III' trailer reveals super shredded Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors

The legacy of Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa has lived on for as long as it could, but right now, it’s Adonis’ turn.

The trailer to the latest installment of the spin-off movie series, Creed III, sees Adonis Creed as a man of his own, with a reputation to uphold in the world of boxing. The champion boxer, played by Michael B Jordan, is seen on the cover of Forbes whilst his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) is seemingly successful in her own path too.

We later get introduced to Jonathan Majors’ character Dame and the shared history the two had in their younger days. Turns out, Dame spent the last 18 years in prison and he’s ready to start fresh, or so it seems.

ALSO READ: Rocky spin-off Drago in the works, Creed III delayed to 2023

But for Dame, reuniting with his “brother” Donnie and getting back into boxing — a sport in which he was the better of the two, he notes — is about much more than winning a championship belt. As the trailer reveals, the two will then go head to head in the boxing ring, but not without a montage of each boxer preparing for the big match.

Aside from Jordan, Majors and Thompson, the film also stars Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad. Creed III also marks Jordan’s directorial debut, with a story by Ryan Coogler.

Creed III marks the ninth installment in the Rocky film franchise and the third in the Creed spin-off series, which has made more than US$377 million (S$536 million) worldwide. The film hits theatres on March 3, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.