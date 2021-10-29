Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend set to welcome twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend are set to welcome twins.

The football superstar and his girlfriend, 27-year-old model Georgina Rodriguez, will welcome twins next year, as Spanish magazine Hola! has reported Georgina is currently three months pregnant.

Cristiano also confirmed the news on his Instagram account alongside a picture of himself and Georgina laying in bed together and holding up a picture of their recent scans.

He wrote: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed (sic)"

Georgina posted the same photo on her account, and wrote the same caption.

The happy couple are already parents to three-year-old Alana Martina, while Cristiano is also father to Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, four.

Meanwhile, Cristian recently said he fell for his Georgina in a "split-second moment".

Speaking about the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled I Am Georgina, he said: "It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn't expect it. Georgina is the woman I am totally in love with."

And Georgina also admitted in a preview for the show's first series that her "life changed" when she met Cristiano five years ago.

She said: "I am 27 and five years ago my life has changed.

"The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, as I was leaving the shop when a handsome man almost two metres tall [entered]."

The couple met when Georgina was working at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain, and Alvaro Diaz, the Director of Entertainment for Netflix Spain, has said I Am Georgina - which does not have a release date yet - will tell the heartwarming story of the day they met.

