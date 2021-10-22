Kimberly Chia is married and expecting a baby

Local actress Kimberly Chia sprang a surprise earlier this evening (Oct 22) when she went on an Instagram Live session to break some good news — she's married and pregnant.

Flashing her wedding ring, the 26-year-old said she met her husband eight to nine years ago and they were just good friends before they suddenly clicked romantically one day.

"When fate came, we found out we were really right for each other and then, we got married and moved on to the next step of life," Kimberly said.

She added: "He's a very nice guy. He treats me really well, he's very kind and he always makes me laugh. I'm very lucky."

The mystery man proposed on the first day of Chinese New Year — wearing a God of Fortune costume no less — and the couple registered their marriage soon after. Plans to hold a big wedding party were shelved because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and they held a small intimate one for the family instead.

After dropping the first bomb, Kimberly revealed that she's going to be a mum.

"I'm very excited. I'm not a very pantang (superstitious) person, so I wanted to share the news with you guys as soon as I found out," she said, suggesting she's still in her first trimester.

She said she feels very lucky to be married and to conceive a child so soon because she's always wanted to have a family of her own.

"I was very touched when I first saw the ultrasound scan. When I saw my baby, I felt emotional and cried. [The foetus is] so cute!"

Fellow NoonTalk Media artist Xu Bin, who appeared in the same Instagram video with her, added that he's good friends with her husband. The actor called him a good man and said he has known him for as long as Kimberly has.

She also uploaded two photos to her Instagram page, one showing her in an embrace with her husband, who only revealed his back, and the other of their wedding rings.

Local actress Chantalle Ng commented: "You've been making me tear with joy since [the] start of this year, from your proposal to your pregnancy now. I'm ready to be aunty Chantalle."

