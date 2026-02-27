Cristiano Ronaldo buys 25% stake in Spanish soccer team

Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a 25 per cent stake in a Spanish football team.

The 41-year-old sporting icon has become the new co-owner of Almeria, a Spanish second division side, and Ronaldo is now looking forward to working with the club's leadership team "to support the next phase of the club's growth".

He added: "It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.

"UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."

Mohammed Al-Khereiji, the club's president, is also excited to work with Ronaldo.

He said: "[Ronaldo] is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo announced his engagement to Georgina Rodríguez last year, and he previously opened up about his proposal, revealing that he popped the question at an unusual time of day.

The football legend - who has played for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid during his career - told Piers Morgan: "It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say, 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.

"I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day, but I hadn't planned to do it then."

Ronaldo also revealed that he worked hard to find the perfect engagement ring for Georgina.

He said: "She asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams to have a good stone. And I work hard, work hard and finally I find what she love."

