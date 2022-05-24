Cyndi Wang makes waves online in China after performing Cyndi Loves You

CHANGSHA — Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has made waves online in China with a rendition of her song Cyndi Loves You (2004).

On the first episode of the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves on Friday (May 20), she performed the song in a school uniform, similar to the one she wore in her music video in 2004.

The 39-year-old also performed her iconic dance moves from the music video on Friday.

Asked to use a song to describe her feelings before her performance, she chose Rainbow's Smile. It was the theme song of idol drama Sonria Pasta (2006), which she starred in with Malaysian singer Nicholas Teo.

Wang began trending on the Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin after Sisters Who Make Waves was released on Mango TV, with the top three hashtags all related to her.

Several netizens said the song reminded them of their younger days, while others said Wang, who is known for her cutie-pie image, still remains sweet.

The singer wrote on Weibo early on Monday: "I have just finished work and heard from my colleagues that everyone is having a good time online these few days. It is a good thing if the last few days brought back good memories for everyone.

"I will continue to create more memories with you, as I hope to use music to accompany you through your various journeys."

Wang first broke out in the entertainment industry with a starring role in idol drama Westside Story (2003), which also starred 5566 singer Tony Sun and actor Wallace Huo.

She then released her second album Cyndi Loves You. The title track featured 5566 singer Sam Wang and her star rose higher.

Teo, 40, who has not acted much in recent years, posted on Weibo on Sunday night a screen grab of the top 10 Weibo searches, which included Sonria Pasta and the character He Qun, the idol singer he played in the television serial. And he thanked fans for missing him.

