Cyndi Wang performs hit songs at company's Singapore staff dinner

Company annual staff dinners are usually enjoyed over food and chatter with performances from local entertainers.

But a company in Singapore did things a little differently — by inviting an international celebrity for a mini concert.

Wellness product company Riway International held their annual staff dinner here yesterday (Jan 7), where they invited Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang to perform some of her fan-favourite songs.

In multiple videos uploaded on Xiaohongshu and YouTube today, the popular 42-year-old is seen in a red mini dress with black boots, and begins her segment with the upbeat hit Honey (2005).

As the music comes on, the audience can be heard cheering for Cyndi, who appears to be singing live. She dances to her song, accompanied by a few back-up dancers, and engages the audience by inviting them to sing together with her.

In another video uploaded on Xiaohongshu, many staff members are seen standing very close to the stage and filming the performance on their phones.



Before she sang Yue Guang (Moonlight, 2004), she saw fans showing their support off stage, adding that it was a "cute" gesture.

It's believed the audience had switched on the flashlight function on their mobile phones and waved it in the air.



Cyndi also performed Wo Hui Hao Hao De (I'll Be Fine, 2005), asking the audience if they knew how to sing it.

"Let's make this into a huge KTV, shall we?" Cyndi asked, which the staff agreed.



In her final performance for the night, she sang Dang Ni (When You, 2003), which is also the soundtrack for her idol drama Westside Story, released in the same year.



Netizens who saw the video clips expressed their envy as the staff were able to see Cyndi perform up close on stage.

"To be able to watch her performance at such proximity is so enviable," a netizen wrote.

Another commented: "She looks like she didn't age at all. This company provides such good benefits. You can watch her performance without paying and even get a front row VIP seat."

