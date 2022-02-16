Cynthia Koh calls out 'a**hole' hospital patient who yelled at nurses over TV problems

Since the pandemic, much attention has been on the working conditions and treatment of healthcare workers.

Local actress Cynthia Koh echoed the same views on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Feb 15) while sharing an anecdote from her recent hospital stay.

The 47-year-old was admitted into Mount Alvernia Hospital on Jan 29 after experiencing a high fever. She was subsequently diagnosed with pelvic inflammatory disease.

Calling out a fellow patient for being "unkind to our nurses and an a**hole to the ladies", Cynthia shared how the patient was making unreasonable demands late at night.

PHOTO: Instagram/Cynthia Koh

"During my hospital stay, one patient was screaming at two nurses on night duty at 12.30am because his HDMI cable cannot hook up to the TV. I could hear him screaming from my room so loudly," she wrote.

"The nurse was so shaken after. She hooked me up to my IV machine and forgot to on it."

Ending off her post, she urged others to "leave their self-entitlement issues at the excess baggage counter", reiterating that the hospital is a place to "rest and recover, not party and be served".

ALSO READ: Cynthia Koh lands on Greek TV news for 'milk-your-curves' dress

claudiatan@asiaone.com