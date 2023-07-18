'Daddy's little superfans': Aaron Kwok's wife shares video of daughters supporting him at concert

All eyes were on Heavenly King Aaron Kwok as he performed in Macau recently, but it appears that his wife Moka Fang's attention was elsewhere.

On their daughters Chantelle and Charlotte, that is.

The 36-year-old shared a clip on Weibo yesterday (July 17) of the girls attending their dad's concert, with Aaron later resharing the video on his own social media.

"Cute babies, keep shouting!" Moka captioned her post. "Daddy's little superfans."

In the video, Aaron can be heard performing his song Para Para Sakura, while his daughters watch on from the upper levels of the concert venue.

Chantelle, who turns six this year, holds two light sticks while Charlotte, four, holds one, and the duo are waving them to the beat.

Charlotte yells "Aaron Kwok!" a few times before singing along.

Aaron, 57, is performing in Macau for 10 days from July 1 to 30 as part of his Amazing Dream tour.

Fans were enamoured by Chantelle and Charlotte's antics.

"I don't know why but I feel like crying a little bit," a comment read. "I'm so touched, Aaron has such a happy family."

Moka responded: "There's still a lot more footage, wait for me to edit a vlog."

"Charlotte keeps waving her light stick so hard, and she really yelled, 'Aaron Kwok'! It's too sweet," wrote a fan.

"Go get them water, Aaron, or their voices will be hoarse the next day," a fan joked on Instagram.

Netizens also commented on how well the girls sang.

"Wow, baby voice, so cute!" a Weibo user wrote.

Another commented: "Baby (Charlotte) is so cute, she can also sing along!"

"They sing Para Para Sakura so well, cute babies!" wrote another.

