Daily roundup: Has a gay American man been cast in Single's Inferno 3? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'They said a shakeup was in order': Has a gay American man been cast in Single's Inferno 3?

Who will be the next to go to Paradise?

There are speculations that season two's Nadine Lee may have recommended one of her friends for Single's Inferno 3... » READ MORE

2. 'They try to bluff you': Property agent warns of tenants modifying and illegally renting out HDB storerooms

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Inasultan

While Harry Potter once lived in a tiny storeroom under the stairs, it doesn't mean that living in such tight spaces is ideal... » READ MORE

3. $154 ride to airport in Tokyo via Klook doesn't show up, woman ends up paying $740 for taxis

PHOTOS: Stomp

A woman booked an airport transfer via Klook to Narita International Airport in Tokyo.

It did not show up and she ends up paying $740 for taxis instead... » READ MORE

4. 'Crazy state of housing market': Netizens react to man renting out top bunk bed in Pasir Ris flat for $600

PHOTO: Carousell

An enterprising man listed a "spacious" common room in an HDB flat to rent for $600.

But it comes with a caveat – the prospective tenant will have to share a bunk bed with another roommate... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com