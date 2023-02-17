'They try to bluff you': Property agent warns of tenants modifying and illegally renting out HDB storerooms

While Harry Potter once lived in a tiny storeroom under the stairs, it doesn't mean that living in such tight spaces is ideal.

However, some tenants seem to think that such a setup is habitable, going so far as to rent out the storerooms in their HDB flats.

So, how do you spot a storeroom that has been cleverly repurposed to be rented out?

Property agent Ina Sultan took to TikTok on Wednesday (Feb 15) to share some telltale signs.

In the 30-second clip, she showed how one tenant converted their storeroom into a room to be rented out, by installing aircon pipings and adding in an air-con unit.

The windowless room was also lit up by a single, bare light bulb and looked like it could barely fit a single bed.

"Now you know they [are trying] to bluff you," said Ina, who also told a netizen that the room was being sublet by a tenant.

In the comments, several expressed shock over how the storeroom was converted into a usable room to be rented out.

One netizen also asked Ina if storerooms in HDB flats are allowed to be rented out.

In response, Ina said no, adding that it's illegal.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ina said that such storeroom-for-rent cases are uncommon and these are usually discovered when neighbours complain.

As her clients are mostly tenants, she said she does "surprise checks" on them to make sure these shenanigans don't happen.

While Ina does not know what these storerooms are rented out for, she assumes that it has to be cheap because not many "people would be willing to squeeze in them".

Storeroom as a toilet

One netizen also shared in the comments that he knows people who rent out their HDB storerooms.

Another said that they've even seen residents turn their storerooms into toilets.

The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) shared that previously, a HDB flat utility room, or storeoom was rented out on an online property portal.

Investigations revealed that the property agent did not get the flat owner's consent to advertise the room and based on HDB's rules, flat owners are not allowed to sublet a utility room.

The agent was also later issued a Letter of Advice for not complying with applicable laws, rules and procedures.

Only bedrooms originally constructed by HDB can be rented out and "all other parts of the flat (including partitioned rooms) cannot be used as bedrooms for tenants".

Renting out an utility room, bomb shelter, or storeroom in an HDB flat is illegal.

Subletting rules

According to HDB's website, homeowners are responsible for ensuring that tenants are authorised to stay in the flat, and that the number of tenants does not exceed the maximum number allowed.

Flat owners are also to ensure that the flat is only used for residential purposes, and that tenants do not sublet the flat to others.

To ensure this, HDB conducts regular checks to take enforcement action against unauthorised rentals.

Last September, the Ministry of National Development stated in a written reply to a Parliament question that HDB acted against a total of 730 cases of unauthorised renting of flats between 2010 and 2021, 70 of which were compulsorily acquired.

Members of the public are also urged to report any suspected cases of unauthorised rental or misuse of flats to HDB's hotline.

