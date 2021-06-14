Daily roundup: Hong Kong star Karen Mok comes under fire in China for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in music video — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Hong Kong star Karen Mok comes under fire in China for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in music video
The studio of Hong Kong pop singer Karen Mok has been forced to issue an apology after she prompted controversy on Chinese social media for... » READ MORE
2. 157 suspected serious reactions to Covid-19 vaccine reported out of nearly 3.7 million doses given in Singapore: HSA
These reactions are suspected to be associated with the vaccinations, but... » READ MORE
3. Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus
Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering... » READ MORE
4. From going viral globally for her 'broken' Mandarin to dealing with creeps: TikTok creator opens up about the ups and downs of online fame
Rather than being ashamed of her 'broken' Mandarin, Jessica's made it the... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com