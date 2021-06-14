Daily roundup: Hong Kong star Karen Mok comes under fire in China for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in music video — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong star Karen Mok comes under fire in China for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in music video

The studio of Hong Kong pop singer Karen Mok has been forced to issue an apology after she prompted controversy on Chinese social media for...

2. 157 suspected serious reactions to Covid-19 vaccine reported out of nearly 3.7 million doses given in Singapore: HSA

These "suspected serious adverse events" made up 0.004 per cent of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs administered. PHOTO: The Straits Times/Mark Cheong

These reactions are suspected to be associated with the vaccinations, but...

3. Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus

Devotees cheer as they stand near the statue of 'Goddess Corona', amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at a temple in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, India, on June 11, 2021. PHOTO: Reuters

Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering...

4. From going viral globally for her 'broken' Mandarin to dealing with creeps: TikTok creator opens up about the ups and downs of online fame

PHOTO: Instagram/meermu

Rather than being ashamed of her 'broken' Mandarin, Jessica's made it the...

