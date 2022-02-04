Dakota Johnson in talks to make Marvel debut as Madame Web in Spider-Man spinoff

Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Marvel's Madame Web movie.

The 32-year-old actress is reportedly set to star in Sony's adaptation of the Marvel comic books about a clairvoyant, according to reports by Deadline.

The movie studio reportedly met with a "number of A-listers" but now have their sights set on Johnson, who is considered to be the front-runner for a role in the movie.

While the deal has not yet been confirmed, the Fifty Shades star is thought to have been tapped for the lead role of Cassandra Webb in the movie.

It was previously announced that the movie will be directed by SJ Clarkson, with a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Madame Web was the first female superhero to appear in the Marvel universe, making her debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980. She was depicted as an elderly woman with a chronic autoimmune disorder who requires the use of a life support system that looks like a spider web.

A source told Deadline: "It's possible the project could turn into something else. Due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony's version of Doctor Strange."

The latest film in Sony's Marvel series comes after the success of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Upon its release in 2021, it became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time with earnings of over $1.7 billion (S$ 2.3 billion) worldwide.

Sony also had success with Venom: Let There Be Carnage last year and is set to release Morbius with House of Gucci star Jared Leto in April 2022.

