Jason Momoa speeds into Fast and Furious 10 as villain

Fast 10 your seatbelts, Jason Momoa is going to take you on a ride! The Aquaman actor has officially joined the Fast and Furious franchise.

Momoa's casting has been in negotiations for some time and was finally confirmed via the official Fast 9 Twitter account.

Plots of the upcoming movie are still kept under wraps, but Momoa is set to play the film's villain against franchise star Vin Diesel.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with Fast and Furious 9, is back in the director's chair for the tenth instalment. Longtime stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

The only cast fans won't see return is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Johnson played Luke Hobbs in the fifth through eight films, as well as the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. Fast star and producer Diesel has courted the wrestler turned actor back to the franchise privately and publicly, but Johnson remains firm on his decision. In late December 2021, Johnson even called out Diesel's manipulative tactics in an interview.

In recent years, the Fast franchise has remained relevant by amping up the scale of stunts and by adding stars such as Theron, Johnson, Jason Statham, John Cena and Helen Mirren to their already stunning ensemble cast.

Fast 10 is currently slated to release on May 19, 2023.

READ ALSO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

This article was first published in Geek Culture.