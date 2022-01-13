Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after 16 years together.

The Aquaman actor and the Cosby Show star - who have daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, together - have announced their separation in a joint statement shared on Jason's Instagram page.

The pair - who tied the knot in 2017 - explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the love between them carries on, and they want to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways

in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy. But so that, as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what's possible, living the prayer, may love prevail."

Lisa, 54, is also mother to actress Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she has with her first husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.

Jason's love for Lisa started out as a childhood crush, and the 42-year-old previously said his marriage to her was proof that "anything" can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.

He said: "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f****** possible.'"