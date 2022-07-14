Daniel Kaluuya not returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Although we may have caught a glimpse of Riri Williams’ Ironheart armour thanks to some leaked images of merchandise for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it appears that one of the more familiar faces will not be returning for the sequel.

As confirmed by Variety, Daniel Kaluuya, who plays W’Kabi, will not reprise his role in the Black Panther sequel.

In 2018’s Black Panther, Kaluuya was not just the head of security of the Border Tribe, but also T’Challa’s best friend and brother-in-arms.

Despite the obvious ramifications of that relationship, Kaluuya had already committed to the upcoming Jordan Peele horror film, Nope, and was unable to be part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler, with production wrapping back in March. The film is set for release this coming Nov 11, and will see the return of characters played by Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

Dominique Thorne also plays a genius inventor, while Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta are in undisclosed roles.

Despite missing Daniel Kaluuya, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will still be doing its best to honour the legacy left by the departed Chadwick Boseman, and flesh out more of the other characters in the fictional African nation.

As for Nope, the horror film will drop this coming July 22, with Kaluuya joined by Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The film follows the residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious event involving a UFO and set out to investigate it.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.