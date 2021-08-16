Daniel Ong and wife Fay Tan become proud parents to a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Daniel Ong and Fay Tan!

The celebrity couple just became proud parents to a baby boy.

The 45-year-old former radio DJ shared the good news via his Instagram stories as well as all the events leading up to the delivery of baby Andre.

He started by posting videos of his wife getting ready to deliver and a few hours later, he posted the very first pictures of his baby boy.

Captioning the images, the elated new dad wrote: "Hello world, I am Andre. Nice to meet you."

Daniel Ong was an anxious to-be-dad

In a series of Instagram stories, the new dad documented all the special moments; from the arrival of his wife to the hospital to his baby being delivered.

His fans were able to catch a glimpse of these personal moments.

PHOTO: Instagram/daniel_ong_singapore

Daniel also shared that he felt a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the night.

While he was supporting his darling wife, he also felt anxious waiting outside the delivery room, and then experienced immense joy on the arrival of his little man.

Naturally now, the new dad is on cloud nine!

Fay Tan gave birth in Thomson Medical, Singapore.

The couple had booked a comfortable room for the delivery and while everything was on time, they decided to delay the delivery.

Daniel Ong and Fay Tan decided to delay the delivery for a specific reason

PHOTO: Instagram/daniel_ong_singapore

In his Instagram posts, Daniel also revealed that the couple decided to delay the delivery to welcome the baby at an auspicious time.

He then thanked the doctor and the anesthesiologist for agreeing to their request as well as the hospital and the staff for their care and service.

Once Daniel Ong's wife Fay Tan was in the delivery room, he shared a picture of the corridor titled "the wait."

He said, "Here's the place where all dads wait at waiting to be called in."

As soon as baby Andre was delivered, the excited dad posted a picture of his bub's tiny little hands and wrote: "Thank you Jesus he is out. Mum and baby are ok."

Daniel Ong was emotional and overwhelmed by the love

PHOTO: Instagram/daniel_ong_singapore

In his final Instagram story for the night, Daniel thanked his friends, family, and followers for showering them with tremendous love.

"So much to do for the night, mommy to take care for and love forever," said the former DJ.

Daniel, who married Fay in February last year, first revealed in March this year this his wife was 16 weeks pregnant.

This is not Daniel's first child.

He is also has a daughter named Renee, from his previous marriage to actress Jaime Teo. He also has a stepdaughter Gretel, who's Fay's daughter from a previous relationship.

We congratulate the new parents on baby Andre's arrival!

READ ALSO: Daniel Ong and wife Fay Tan expecting another addition to the family

This article was first published in theAsianparent.