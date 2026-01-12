Danielle formerly from NewJeans holds livestream to assure fans 'this is the beginning'

Former NewJeans member Danielle has broken her silence on Monday (Jan 12).

In a livestream on her new Instagram account, which was announced the day prior, the 20-year-old gave updates on her life and comforted fans.

"Sometimes late at night, I would read the letters and the messages that you sent me… The past days, I travelled, I listened and I learnt how to stay still," she said.

"When the time comes, I will update you all about what's happening, about the lawsuit and all the things that you're curious about."

NewJeans' agency Ador had announced her removal from the group and their plans to sue her family on Dec 29.

During the livestream, Danielle told fans with a shaky voice: "I fought till the very end to be together with the members and that truth stays with me."

However she assured fans in Korean: "Bunnies (NewJeans' fandom name), this is not the end," before adding in English: "This is the beginning."

Meanwhile, members Haerin, 19, Hyein, 17, and Hanni, 21, are confirmed to return.

From their last update, Ador said Minji, 21, is still in talks: "We're continuing discussions to broaden our mutual understanding."

