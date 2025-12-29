Ador kicks Danielle out of NewJeans, plans to sue her family

Following a long dispute with K-pop girl group NewJeans, South Korean record label Ador has terminated its contract with Korean-Australian member Danielle.

The announcement comes a month after Haerin, 19, Hyein, 17, Minji and Hanni, both 21, and Danielle, 20, decided to return to the Hybe subsidiary.

In a press release on Monday (Dec 29), Ador said: "We decided that it would be difficult for Danielle to continue both as a member of NewJeans and an artist at Ador, and we have notified her that the contract has been terminated."

The agency added that it will take legal measures against Danielle's family and former CEO Min Hee-jin, claiming that both parties held "grave responsibility" not only in their conflict with NewJeans but also all of the members' delayed return to Ador.

"However, we agreed that we would need to take the chance to sort out all misunderstandings, even if it takes a long time, in order to fully restore the love from the fans and the public."

Ador said they will explain the details of the conflict separately on another date.

Hanni to return, Minji still in talks

Meanwhile, the record label confirmed Vietnamese-Australian member Hanni's return.

"Hanni visited South Korea with her family and had a long and in-depth conversation with Ador. During this time, she reflected on past events and took the time to objectively view the situation. After a sincere conversation, she decided to respect the court's ruling and remain with Ador," said the agency.

Regarding Minji, Ador said they are still in talks: "We're continuing discussions to broaden our mutual understanding."

NewJeans' strife with the agency began in April last year when Hybe announced it would audit Ador and its executives and send a notice for then-CEO Hee-jin to resign.

Hybe alleged that Hee-jin was planning to take full control of Ador. The 45-year-old, however, denied doing so and accused the conglomerate of undermining NewJeans' success and copying the group's concept for its new girl group Illit.

Hee-jin stepped down as CEO last August, and all five members of NewJeans demanded her reinstatement in a now-deleted livestream where Danielle said that she saw Hybe as an "inhumane company".

In November 2024, NewJeans held an abrupt press conference announcing the termination of their exclusive contract with Ador. The record label responded the following month, filing a lawsuit seeking confirmation of contract validity.

Ador also requested injunctions to prevent the members from pursuing independent activities or entering advertisement contracts without their consent until the conclusion of their main lawsuit.

In February this year, the court blocked the girls' attempt to rebrand as NJZ and continue independent activities. Three months later, the court ruled that each member would have to pay one billion won (S$910,000) for every unauthorised entertainment activity that was carried out.

NewJeans debuted in 2022, and won Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop female act to earn the accolade.

