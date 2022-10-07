Daredevil faces off She-Hulk in his MCU return

The moment fans have been waiting for is here.

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled an extended look at the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

Marvel has been teasing fans of the hero's Marvel Cinematic Universe entrance for a long time.

First fans got a quick peek of his iconic yellow and scarlet suit in the show's trailer and saw his mask in full glory in one of the episodes. And in this new clip, fans got to see the character in all his comic book glory.

The clip released sees Daredevil facing off She-Hulk at a carpark. Daredevil is in pursuit of Eugene Patilio, aka Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) whom She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is trying to defend.

"You need to back off," Daredevil warns. "You're making a mistake."

"You made a mistake when you messed with my client," She-Hulk replies, "because now I'm gonna whoop your a**."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Marvel hero showdown without a few quips. "Huh," Daredevil remarks, before leaping off the building to escape. "My a** remains un-whooped."

Daredevil began trending after the release of the clip, with one group of fans celebrating Cox's return whilst others have expressed a preference for the Netflix series that carried a darker, adult tone.

The first clip of Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil in tonight’s #SheHulk episode. pic.twitter.com/znkeWfJb3Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 5, 2022

Either way, one thing's for sure – the Daredevil we see here is comic book accurate.

The Man Without Fear and She-Hulk are sporting comic-accurate looks – Daredevil in his iconic yellow and scarlet suit, She-Hulk in her classic purple, white and black jumpsuit.

Matt is also showing off his amazing acrobatic skills (surprise, surprise Spider-Man isn't the only one who can move like that).

From the looks of the clip, this episode is going to be action-packed and filled with moments that comic fans might revel in so make sure you don't miss it when a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this Thursday (Oct 6) on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.