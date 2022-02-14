Daredevil, The Punisher and all other Marvel TV shows leaving Netflix March 2022

It has been three years since Netflix canceled all of its Marvel TV shows, with the rights of the characters, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher, reverting back to Marvel Studios/Disney, and it looks like the fallout of that TV experiment continues, as the shows made by Marvel and Netflix are leaving the streaming service by next month, March 1, 2022.

Seeing how Disney+ has joined the streaming wars in the last two years, it was only inevitable that the shows would eventually leave Netflix, which means fans have two more weeks to binge-watch over 160 episodes across multiple seasons of five shows before they are gone.

The Netflix Marvel series that are currently showing “This show is available until March 1” removal dates are as follows:

Daredevil (Seasons 1 – 3)

The Punisher (Seasons 1 – 2)

Jessica Jones (Seasons 1 – 3)

Luke Cage (Seasons 1 – 2)

Iron Fist (Seasons 1 – 2)

The Defenders

Daredevil was the first show that premiered on Netflix in April 2015, and several other Marvel shows were released over a span of four years.

Interestingly, as of the time of reporting, it seems the notice of removal on 1st March isn’t showing up on shows streaming on Netflix Singapore (and probably in other countries outside of the US) yet, so we’re not sure if the removal is only in the US, or if there was an oversight on Netflix’s non-US service.

Marvel Studios have been non-committal on the status of the Netflix shows as part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though the shows were originally pitched as being part of the larger movie franchise.

However, the return of Charlie Cox (Daredevil aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin) reprising their roles from the cancelled Netflix series in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’sHawkeye last December indicates that Marvel Studios is opened for the stars to continue on their fan-favourite roles, even if the official status of the shows are still up in the air.

This also means that it is unclear if these shows, which have a darker, more adult theme, will re-emerge on the family friendly Disney+ service at some point in the future, or simply be gone for good.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.