Kevin Feige promises that Charlie Cox will still play MCU's Daredevil

What did we tell ya? With Kingpin making a soft debut in the Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series, it’s only a matter of time until Daredevil enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel Studios’ is notorious for listening in to fan conversations and it appears that Marvel President Kevin Feige has news for fans of the Man Without Fear. In an interview with Cinemablend, Feige confirmed that the MCU will bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil if the franchise decides to include the character.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen,” said Feige.

This is not a confirmation that Cox is officially part of the MCU, but it bodes well for fans of the Netflix Daredevil series who saw Cox don the red suit for three seasons before it got cancelled in 2018.

Fans of Daredevil were crushed when Netflix’s Marvel shows were cancelled. Many took to social media to petition for Cox to join the MCU as Matt Murdock. Fan conversations intensified after Marvel Studios started rolling out TV series after TV series focused on specific Marvel characters like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki on Disney+.

As Feige said, it is unclear when Cox’s debut will take place but rumours say the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie is a possible entry point.

Either way, fans can rest now knowing that the character of Matt Murdock will not be played by anyone else.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.