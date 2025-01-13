Darren Lim recalls crying when Evelyn Tan's father chased him out of house during their courtship

Local actors Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan are an example of a couple who fought against all odds to be together.

The pair, who have been married for two decades, spoke about their relationship while in Taiwan's Orchid Island for the second episode of reality travel programme Camping Around the World, including how everyone around Evelyn disapproved of their relationship when they were dating.

"I recall always feeling insecure when we first got to know each other," Darren, 52, told Evelyn, 50.

She agreed, sharing one of the main reasons was that he had to travel overseas frequently for work.

"That's one reason, the other was because my looks gave others the impression that I was a playboy who couldn't settle down," Darren added.

He recalled everyone was against them dating at the time and spoke about an incident.

"There was one night when I sent you home. Your father chased me out of the house and said he never wanted to see me again. I remembered my tears falling the moment the door was shut," he shared.

Darren added that he understood her parents' actions, because they didn't know him then and wanted Evelyn to marry someone "outstanding".

"I did marry an outstanding man," Evelyn responded, and Darren thanked her for believing in him as he tried to do his best for them for the past two decades.

The pair married in 2004 after six years of courtship and Evelyn gave up her showbiz career later to care for their children Kristen, 19, Jarius, 17, Way, 15 and Elliot, 11. She returned to acting in the local drama Moments, which aired in 2024.

In a separate interview during the episode, Darren also shared the first time they had a big fight after getting married was over the differences in their daily habits.

"Our first serious quarrel was actually over the way she pulled tissue paper from the box. She drew six pieces at a time. I asked her if her mouth was so big that she needed to use six pieces at once," he said.

Evelyn also responded in a separate interview: "I thought, 'Well, I bought that with my money. What's wrong with that?' I was young back then and was very self-righteous. I didn't like having others dictate how I did things."

Darren also said that he had a bad temper then and they had many quarrels over matters such as Evelyn leaving the closet door open and not switching the lights off after using the toilet.

"But as time passed, I realised that such habits influence two people living together. Later, I'd turn off the lights if she didn't and she would thank me. She also changed eventually," he added.

Evelyn said that after two decades of marriage, she has learnt how to give up her ego so that there will be less hurt caused during arguments and they can find a direction to move on from it together.

Camping Around the World is now available on demand for free on Mewatch and airs every Monday at 8pm on Channel 8. Evelyn and Darren's episode airs tonight (Jan 13).

[[nid:713509]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.