From date night to labour pains: Cheryl Wee and husband went on dinner date, ended up bringing their baby home

Cheryl Wee, actress and founder of Cheryl W Wellness, recently welcomed her third child to the world.

In her Instagram post last Sunday (24 Oct), she explained she and her husband were out on a date night just before their daughter's birth.

Cheryl — the daughter of entrepreneur Jean Yip — went out with her husband Roy Fong for a long-awaited date night last Friday at an omakase sushi restaurant.

She had been looking forward to a meal there since May. But due to a bout of stomach flu, curbs on dining restrictions, no available seatings and so on, the couple kept having to cancel. However last week, they finally got their reservation.

Roy shared more details on his own Instagram post — Cheryl began having contractions before dinner but they continued with their date nevertheless.

As he described the moment: "It seemed like our baby three really wanted to have this meal before meeting us today! Indeed a memorable meal!"

Cheryl and Roy welcomed their third child on Saturday, just a day after their sushi date. She shared that she went into labour shortly after the meal.

"What started out as a date night turned into welcoming our little girl into the family," Cheryl said on Instagram.

Her husband also shared a heartwarming post to their baby girl: "We pray that you will grow up to be a happy, loving and caring child of God. We love you so much."

The couple have yet to share their little one’s name. Cheryl and Roy have two other kids together — Marc is now three years old while Emma is a year old.

We wish the couple the very best!

