How these 5 celeb parents encourage their children to think outside the box

As is the case with every parent, Singaporean celebrities also make it a point to spend quality bonding time with their kids despite their hectic work schedules.

From doing fun activities at home, to working together on projects, these parents encourage their kids to take up creative, unstructured and independent play.

Celebs Joanne Peh, Vincent Ng, Cheryl Wee, Tay Kewei and Lina Ng recently shared how they make use of their breaks to make memories with their kids.

Leading the bandwagon was actress Joanne Peh, who posted a series of photos featuring her two kids with fellow actor Qi Yuwu.

Joanne Peh loves hosting kids camps

PHOTO: Instagram/@joannepeh

In her latest post, the actress shared details about her exclusive Halloween camps where the kids seem to have had a blast.

She wrote, "The kids scooped, mixed, measured, poured and also kneaded. They further set up a stall to sell their various concoctions. This is one of my favourite things to do — plan and run child-led camps."

Joanne Peh also frequently allows her kids to experience different activities.

In addition, if you scroll through her Instagram account, you will find how the actress takes an effort to instil good values in her kids.

For instance, in one of her posts, she said, "One of the ways we change up the meal routine at home is to have picnics where everyone can eat together without having to sit apart."

PHOTO: Instagram/@joannepeh

Joanne often shares candid updates of her kids, with her fans and makes sure to highlight their creativity publicly.

For instance, in one of the posts, she wrote that "My daughter loves to colour and draw, and I couldn't find a holder that was of a suitable size to hold the really short colour pencils that she's still using. So, she grabbed some lego bricks and made a little pencil holder, for those stubs that often get lost in the big holder."

She concluded by saying that there are many problems that can actually be solved if only we can think out of the box. We couldn't agree more!

Vincent Ng is a fan of holistic development

PHOTO: Instagram/@vincentwqh

Just like Joanne Peh, actor Vincent Ng is also a fan of holistic development.

In his latest picture, you can see his three-year-old son, Zander, bravely feeding a chicken.

He captioned it: "While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about."

This is a famous quote from parenting coach Angela Schwindt.

PHOTO: Vincent Ng

Vincent, 45, and his wife Mei Ling recently celebrated their son's third birthday. Vincent often shares pictures of Zander on Instagram, including the little one's playdates.

A particular photo where he is on a play date with actress Carole Lin's five-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, captured many hearts and also gave us all a look into the way the couple is raising their son.

If you are also looking for safe play dates places on the island, here are some places to check out.

Bounce Singapore Pte. Ltd.

It provides a safe, multi-sensory environment for kids where they can harness their balance, coordination, and strength in a way that focuses on fun, creativity and self-expression.

Address: Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road #09-01, Singapore 239695

Library@HarbourFront

Head to the library can encourage your little ones to delve into a new world. The library at VivoCity has craft and colouring stations at Tinker Truck where kids can keep their hands busy.

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, #03-05 (Lobby F) VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Playdates are a great option for your child to develop his social skills and also learn the value of sharing.

Cheryl Wee teaches her children to use Lego bricks

PHOTO: Instagram/@weecheryl

Cheryl, who is currently expecting her third child, is spending most of her time with her two children, Marc, three, and Emma, two.

She recently shared a picture saying, "Getting. Heavier. Spending most of these days in bed cos I feel the baby so low. Wondering when and how labour is gonna be this time round. Any tips for the third time round?"

PHOTO: Instagram/@weecheryl

Just like us, all her fans are also eagerly waiting to see Marc and Emma's reaction when they meet their sibling.

Both Cheryl Wee and actress Joanne Peh will also be hosting Instagram Live sessions this entire month, which is part of the Lego Group's Rebuild The World campaign.

It aims to celebrate children's creativity and show ways to use Lego bricks to build sets that will also help to overcome challenges. This is the same approach the celeb mum often adopts to teach her children about problem-solving.

Tay Kewei takes her children outdoors every weekend

PHOTO: Instagram/@keweitay

Singer Tay Kewei believes in letting her sons interact with nature. In a recent Instagram post, Tau writes, "We head outdoors almost every weekend so the kids get to roll around in nature. We're creatures of habit, always heading to East Coast Park. Would love recommendations where we can bring them!"

If you are also looking for outdoor options to spend time with your children, you can plan a trip to Gardens By the Bay, Jurong Lake Garden or Punggol Park.

Here, your children will be able to appreciate the marvel of Mother Nature!

On Children's Day, Tay also treated her fans to an adorable picture of her two sons with her singer husband, Alfred Sim, in twinning outfits.

Of course, netizens couldn't stop gushing over how adorable Momo, three, and Xiao Pian Pian, one, looked together.

Her message to her boys read, "Don't leave your youthful innocence behind, and grow up in the blink of an eye."

This is something all parents secretly wish for, don't they?

Lina Ng believes in keeping her son active and fit

PHOTO: Instagram/@linang56

Every mum wants her children to be healthy and active and actress Lina is no different. She recently shared a picture of her endeavour to do the same.

She captioned the image with: "We forced Samuel to exercise today. He went for a walk with dad for about 1.5km and then jogged with me for another 1.5km. He is soooooo exhausted!"

Lina believes in consuming simple home-cooked meals and enjoys cooking for her family and especially her children.

During the pandemic, we saw many celebrities making the most out of their time to bond with their kids and create memories.

After all, no expensive gifts in the world can compensate for the undivided attention a parent can give to their children!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.