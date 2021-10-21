It's a girl: Ariel Lin becomes new mum ahead of birthday

Ariel Lin's businessman husband Charles Lin was seen at a maternity hospital in Taipei recently, fuelling speculation that the Taiwanese actress had given birth.

Indeed, the 38-year-old has been given the best present ever ahead of her birthday on Oct 29 — she's a new mum.

Her management agency confirmed the news yesterday (Oct 20), adding that she gave birth to her daughter a few days ago.

"Thank you for your concern and blessings. Both mother and daughter are well and are recuperating," they added.

Ariel's pregnancy was kept under wraps for months before it was announced by her agency on Sept 29. But it was no secret that the couple had been trying to start a family since their marriage in December 2014.

Last year, Ariel shared that she had turned down several job offers to start a family. But the couple did not see each other for several months due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said at that time: "It's been too dangerous to fly, so [Charles] has been looking after himself and avoiding going out too much [while he's in the US for work]. "But we've kept in touch by texting each other throughout the day."

