Daughter of 1980s Hong Kong heart-throb Wilson Lam crowned winner of Miss Hong Kong 2022

Model Denice Lam was crowned the winner in the Miss Hong Kong 2022 beauty pageant at the Hong Kong Coliseum yesterday (Sept 25).

But the 27-year-old momentarily couldn't believe it herself — when the host announced her win, Denice froze, media reported, and the host had to prompt her again before she reacted.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Denice said: "Actually, I still can't believe that I've won because I felt that my performance wasn't very good."

Attractiveness runs in the family as her impeccable looks can be attributed to her father, former actor Wilson Lam.

Wilson, 61, was a Hong Kong heart-throb in the 1980s and 1990s who has since stepped away from the entertainment industry.

Wilson himself originally didn't believe Denice would win either.

Denice mentioned that Wilson had told her not to "play around" when she brought up the topic of participating in Miss Hong Kong 2022.

"When I asked you if I should take part in the beauty pageant, you told me to stop playing around," Denice cheekily told reporters. "Look at me now, I'm the champion!"

Prior to participating in this beauty pageant, Denice was already forging a name for herself in showbiz, having modelled and garnered some fame through Instagram.

Additionally, she also sparked discussions when she appeared in the 2020 ViuTV talk show Abracadabra where she spoke candidly about her sex life.

PHOTO: Facebook/Miss Hong Kong Pageant

In the show, Denice admitted that Scorpio men are her favourite in bed, not only because they're "tall and handsome", but also because they "have many moves and a lot of endurance".

She added: "If you want to be in a relationship with a Scorpio man, you'll have to have sufficient physical strength."

Despite her ravishing beauty, Denice faced tough competition from the other contestants.

First runner-up Cecca Xu took home the title of Miss International Goodwill, while the second runner-up Joey Leung was crowned Miss Photogenic.

PHOTO: Facebook/Miss Hong Kong Pageant

The pageant finals was a star-studded show befitting the 50th anniversary of Miss Hong Kong. Hosts for the show included Eric Tsang, Carol Cheng, Natalis Chan, Lawrence Cheng and Chin Ka Lok.

Cantopop legends Grasshoppers and Leon Lai also performed for the crowd.

