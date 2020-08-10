Here is '80s Hong Kong heart-throb Wilson Lam's daughter Denice - and other gorgeous celebrity kids

Growing up, they are used to seeing their famous parent in the limelight, but not all celebrity kids want to follow mum or dad into showbiz despite inheriting the good looks and the fame.

Veteran Hong Kong actress Teresa Mo's two daughters, for instance, prefer to keep out of the spotlight.

Which second-generation stars are keen, though?

Denice Lam

Dad Wilson Lam, 59, was a heart-throb in 1980s Hong Kong showbiz alongside stars like Andy Lau and Michael Miu, and actress-model Denice ⁠— his daughter from his first marriage ⁠— has inherited his striking looks.

The 25-year-old has acted in a few ViuTV shows and is heating up Instagram with her sultry looks.

Hilary Fan

Hong Kong media has nicknamed her one of the most beautiful second-generation celebrities, and most will agree. Hilary comes from a family of many stars ⁠— mum is Hong Kong former actress Anna Ueyama, 55; her uncle is actor Julian Cheung, who's married to actress Anita Yuen; and her grand-uncle is famous 1990s Category III actor-comedian Charlie Cho.

While the 23-year-old has said before that she wants to be a full-time model, she looks to be a strong social media influencer now with over 54,000 followers on Instagram.

Jannie and Jill Au

The two sisters keep a low profile on social media and their Instagram accounts private, but their mum ⁠— 59-year-old Hong Kong actress Teresa Mo ⁠— posts photos of the two often on her own account.

We won't be seeing the girls' infectious smiles on the screen though. Teresa mentioned before that Jannie, 24, and Jill, 19, are not interested to follow her footsteps to work in the entertainment industry.

