Daughter of ex-TVB star Kent Tong marries with Carina Lau, Michael Miu in attendance

Hong Kong actor Kent Tong's daughter Isabella got married in a star-studded ceremony last Sunday (Oct 20).

In multiple footage surfacing on social media, Kent, 66, who was once part of the Five Tiger Generals of TVB, was seen taking photos with his daughter and their guests.

Celebrities at the wedding included Carina Lau, 58, who posted a photo taken together with Kent and Michael Miu, 66, on her Instagram account.

"Congratulations to Kent for becoming a father-in-law," she wrote in the caption.

Her actor husband Tony Leung and Michael were also part of the Tiger Generals.

Actress Roxanne Tong, 37, who is Isabella's cousin, also posted their selfie in an Instagram Story to congratulate her.

Andy Lau, another Tiger General who wasn't present at the wedding, sent a congratulatory video message to Isabella which was shown during the ceremony.

The 63-year-old said: "Isabella, I am Uncle Andy. When I first met you, you were just this tall. Time passes so fast and you are now getting married. I represent many family members and good friends to congratulate you. I wish you both happiness. Congratulations."

Kent debuted in showbiz in 1979 after attending the TVB Artiste Training Class. In the 1980s, he was known for his good looks and became known as part of the Five Tiger Generals of TVB, with the fifth member being Felix Wong.

Over the years, he appeared in dozens of movies and television series, most notably as Duen Yu in Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils (1982) and Yin Ching in The Unyielding Master Lim (1986).

In recent years, he expanded his career to China, where he appeared in supporting roles in dramas including The Moon Brightens for You (2020) and The Double (2024) and will be next seen in upcoming dramas including Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Love in Pavilion and Moonlight Mystique.

