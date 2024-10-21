'New chapter and status in life': Kenneth Ma's post has fans wondering if he's becoming a dad

Living together with your partner means making compromises on space, and Kenneth Ma recently packed up some of his things to put into storage.

However, the elaborate caption on the Hong Kong actor's Instagram post sharing the fact had people speculating whether the reason behind the move was that his wife, actress Roxanne Tong, is pregnant.

Kenneth made the post today (Oct 21) sharing photos of what appears to be a self-storage facility with files, sneakers and toys in boxes and on shelves.

"As the saying goes, 'Happy wife, happy life,'" the 50-year-old wrote. "After being a husband for almost a year, the most important thing is to learn to let go!

"I was very busy moving house earlier, so I took advantage of a break to pack all my treasures and miscellaneous items and put them into the mini storage room to free up more space for a new chapter in my life and a new status!

"Never let space limit your imagination!"

Several netizens took Kenneth's statement to mean he was going to become a father, with fans congratulating him.

"New status? Promoted to being a dad?" one commented with a shocked emoji.

Roxanne, 37, snarked in the comments, seemingly putting an end to the speculations: "This really caused unlimited imaginings and misunderstanding."

Others were more interested in the content of Kenneth's storage room.

A netizen remarked on Kenneth having a collection of photos of veteran Japanese stars like Takako Matsu, Noriko Sakai and Ryoko Hirosue, which prompted another to joke that they mistook the photos for AV (adult video) content.

Hong Kong actor Jazz Lam even offered to bring Kenneth around to buy more toys.

"RIP Dragon Ball," a fan commented on the anime figurines being put away.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBXzd7fyEv6/?img_index=1[/embed]

[[nid:706448]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.