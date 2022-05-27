Daughter of former bombshell actress Yvonne Yung looks stunning in traditional Chinese outfit — and other gorgeous celebrity kids

Having a celebrity parent often means being in the public eye — especially if the child has inherited mum or dad's good genes.

Here are some celebrity kids who've gained recognition online for taking after their parents' gorgeous looks.

Crystal Liu, 14

PHOTO: Weibo/Crystal Liu

Former Hong Kong bombshell Yvonne Yung's 14-year-old daughter Crystal recently earned praise from netizens after she posted on Weibo photos of herself dressed in traditional Chinese clothing.

"At the start of the year, mum brought me to do a photo shoot in traditional clothing... I never thought that I'd look like this while wearing the costume. I'd always thought I wasn't suited for traditional Chinese clothing (my mum said so too), but the photos turned out a lot better than expected," she wrote in her post.

Yvonne was a former Miss Hong Kong and acted in many dramas in the 1990s, including some Category III films. She retired from the film industry in 2001, but continues to make appearances in television series such as The Last Sword of Wudang (2021).

Annise Hui, 25

Speaking of famous Hong Kong actresses, Rachel (formerly known as Loletta) Lee's daughter Annise has also attracted a fair bit of attention because of her good looks.

The 25-year-old has been scouted by many talent and modelling agencies after graduating from university but declined their offers.

Her mother is a well-loved actress who starred in many movies in the 1980s and 1990s, such as Happy Ghost (1984), All's Well Ends Well (1992) and several Category III ones. She last appeared in the award-winning 2021 movie Drifting.

Xiang Ma, 23

Fans of TVB dramas would definitely be familiar with heartthrob Joe Ma, known for his chiseled features. The 53-year-old has also passed down his good looks to his son Xiang Ma.

The 23-year-old made his showbiz debut in 2020 starring in the TVB series The Kwoks and What, playing the younger version of his father's character.

Prior to starring in the series, Xiang Ma was a competitive swimmer and a lifeguard at Australia's Bondi Beach. He also dabbled in modelling and walked for Hermes' runway in 2017.

Tania Lam, 12

Daughter to popular celebrities Frankie Lam and Kenix Kwok, little Tania is already establishing her social media presence at the tender age of 12, sharing snippets of her life with her parents to her 7,500 followers.

Frankie, 54, was a former TVB actor who starred in TV shows such as Revelation of the Last Hero (1992) and Forensic Heroes (2006). In 2019, he was appointed the vice president of Asia Television Limited.

Kenix was a Top 5 finalist in the 1993 Miss Hong Kong pageant who went on to star in several TV dramas such as A Kindred Spirit (1995) and Ten Brothers (2007). The 51-year-old was regarded as one of the most popular actresses in the 1990s to 2000s.

The pair began dating in 1994 and married in March 2004. They then had Tania in 2010 and Kenix hasn't filmed a show since.

