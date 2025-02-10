David Schwimmer calls for 'deranged' Kanye West to be banned from X

David Schwimmer has called for "deranged" Kanye West to be banned from X.

The Friends actor issued a plea to Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform, to remove the rapper's account following a string of anti-Semetic posts, including messages in which he declared himself to be a Nazi and another in which he professed his "love" for Adolf Hitler.

David took to Instagram to share a selection of Kanye's recent comments and wrote: "This is so 2022.

"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we can stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk.

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform X.

"That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in real-life violence against Jews."

The 58-year-old actor went on to express his disgust that there hadn't been "sufficient outrage" over Kanye's comments and warned staying silent made people "complicit" in the his actions.

"I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate all marginalised communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient outrage to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.

"Silence is complicity."

Kanye — who was previously banned from X from December 2022 until summer 2023 for similar disturbing messages — sparked outrage with his X posts a few days ago.

He wrote: "I'm a Nazi" and "I love Hitler," before later adding "Hitler was so fresh".

He continued: "I don’t even know what the f*** anti-Semetic means."

In later posts, he declared: "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true. You can get money with Jewish people but they always gonna steal and invite you over to their house on Friday...

"Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people."

